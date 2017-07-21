Boy Scouts Help to Beautify Ronceverte

With a brush and bucket of water in hand, they worked tirelessly to restore a Greenbrier County cemetery. Virginia's Troop 16 are brought new life to the final resting place of many at the Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte.

Patrick Chester, a Boy Scout, said it is rewarding for him to help others.

"It feels pretty good actually, cause we're helping people out and doing things they'll appreciate and last a long time," said Chester.



Scouts cleaned and leveled the headstones in the cemetery by shoveling dirt and laying gravel. Though the Boy Scouts said they don't need acknowledgment, the community appreciates and recognizes their hard work.

Boy scout Trevor McMurray said he enjoys doing what he can for people.

"Its just a good deed for the community, we don't need anybody thanking us or anything its just to help them out with whatever they need done," said McMurray.



It may seem like a small gesture, but in the the eyes of this small community, this simple kindness means a lot.



"With a small community like ours and an older community its hard to get volunteers to come and having a project they can help you with to make sure you're continuing on its wonderful to have their efforts and the fact that they want to come help our town," said Doug Hylton, Ronceverte City Planner.

The Boy Scouts will be doing more work in Greenbreir County next week.