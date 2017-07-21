U.S. Sec. of State Visits National Scout Jamboree

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree in Fayette County Friday, July 21.

According to the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Sec.Tillerson visited scouts at the Scott Visitors Center and the AT&T pavilion.

Sec. Tillerson has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He achieved the scout's highest rank of Eagle Scout and also served as a member of the Boy Scouts of America's Executive Committee.

Sec. Tillerson was the National President of the Boy Scouts from 2010-2012.