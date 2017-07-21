Sex offender wanted for failing to register

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a convicted sex offender who failed to update the state registry. Troy Goodson apparently left his home on 318 Burgess St. in Beckley on June 26, 2017. He failed to leave an address for where he was going, which he is required to do by law.

An active warrant for Mr. Goodson's arrest was issued. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304*-256-6700 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smartphone or mobile device.