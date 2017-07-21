West Virginians Continue to Fight for Affordable Care Act in D.C.

Protesters continued their fight at Capitol Hill this week, demanding their senators vote against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

A group of West Virginians made their way to the Russell Senate Office Building, but arrived to Senator Capito’s office with a message different than the other protesters – "thank you."

Selina Vickers and her daughter Keegan were on their way from Fayette County to voice their concerns about Capito’s silence on the proposed bill. But halfway through their trip to D.C., Vickers said she got a notification about Capito’s plan to vote against the bill.

On Tuesday Capito took to Twitter to release a statement on the newly unveiled bill.

“I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefitted from West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis,” it read.

Eustacia Smith drove to D.C. as an advocate for her family, whose various illnesses don’t permit them to travel. She said they’re all watching what happens with this bill closely.

“Everyone I know – particularly my aunts, uncles and cousins in West Virginia – are worried about losing their healthcare,” Smith said. “So many people were able to access healthcare through the Affordable Care Act and they’re desperately worried about losing it.”

Earlier this week Senator Manchin held what he said was an informal meeting between bipartisan senators who were all once governors. Because governors work closely with constituents, he said they have an understanding of their needs that transcends party lines.

“If we can find a pathway for them, we can bring other moderate people, democrats, republicans working together,” he said.

In order for the Senate to move forward on healthcare, Manchin said he thinks it all depends on what happens in the next few weeks.

“To have the final vote on repealing it, and I hope it fails and they don’t repeal it. And then we can sit down and truly start repairing it,” Manchin said.

McConnell has said he would like to have a vote on completely repealing the Affordable Care Act by next week.