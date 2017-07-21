Police search for suspect in Beckley break-ins - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police search for suspect in Beckley break-ins

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Officers with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help from the community to solve a string of break-ins.  They happened in the Woodcrest subdivision in Beckley.  Investigators said the suspect broke into homes and vehicles.  They also believe the same person is behind similar crimes in Woodlands Village.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crimes is asked to contact Detective Stewart at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smartphone or mobile device.

