"King Lear" Comes to Southern West Virginia

The Appalachian Shakespeare Project announced their show dates for their production of "King Lear".

The play is set to be performed July 21, 22, and 23, 2017 at the Pipestem Amphitheater at 6 p.m. The play will also be performed July 28, 29, and 30 at 6 p.m. in front of the Alexander Fine Arts Building at Concord University.

"King Lear" tells the story of a king who wants to distribute his kingdom among his three daughters, but after one of them denied Lear's request to express her affection for him, he banishes her. Tragedy and violence brings the old king to his knees, and draws him into madness.

"This is a tragedy the probably encapsulate more than any other, the complete human experience," ASP Executive Director Dr. Gabriel Ringer said. "It speaks to grief and desire and fear and ambition in some very clear and eloquent ways, and it's also extremely entertaining."

The ASP has been operating at Concord University since 2010, and is an entirely community and university-driven endeavor. Students and community members audition, design, and execute the play each year. The performances are free and open to the public however, donations are happily accepted.