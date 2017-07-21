Mercer County Requiring Proof of Dental Checkup before Pre-K or Kindergarten Students

As the school year creeps closer, parents in Mercer County are reminded to take care of those appointments their children need before school.

Beginning this school year, students entering Pre-K or Kindergarten and students entering second seventh grades must show proof of a dental and health check comprehensive exam before they can enter school.

Students in seventh grade are also required to have the TDap and meningitis shots prior to the start of school. Parents need to make an appointment, if they have not already done so, with their child's doctor and dentist to make sure their child has completed all examination requirements.

Proof of these examinations needs to be provided to the school in which their students are enrolled.