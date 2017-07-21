Oak Hill water outage

A water main break in Fayette County has left thousands of homes without water on Friday, July 21, 2017. West Virginia American Water says the break drained the Oak Hill water storage tank. According to a release around 4,000 customers in the communities of Oak Hill, Lochgelly, Summerlee, Minden Scarbro, Red Star, Hill Top, Carlisle and Green Town were affected by the issue.

West Virginia American Water officials said service has been restored to some areas, and they expect service to be completely restored by 9 a.m. A boil water advisory has been issued for the area until further notice. Residents should bring all water used for cooking, cleaning or bathing to a full rolling boil for at least one minute then allowed to cool before use.

West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps: