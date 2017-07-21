Boy Scouts Day of Service in Lewisburg

Today the State Fair Grounds got a visit from some of the Boy Scouts in Troop 2344.

Troop 2344, is from Illinois and working on their service project. They are helping to clean up one of the race tracks at the state fair.

"This is our day of service, so we will spend the thirty-six boys and four adults, will spend the day working here at the Fair grounds and beautifying it and getting it ready for the fair," said Jim Holmes, Scout Master.

Tomorrow another group of boy scouts will be in Greenbrier county helping with another project.