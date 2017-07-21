Deloris Arnold Found in New York

A woman from White Sulphur Springs who went missing July 13th has been found. Deloris Arnold was found early in the morning on July 20th in New York City. Officials say she is now in the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

Police still have no information on how she arrived in New York, but are doing a thorough investigation.

"Right now we are unsure as to the events that took place after she left Chicago, but we will know more once we receive that report," said Ptrlm. Shannon Morris.

United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs is assisting the family to help them get to New York and get her.