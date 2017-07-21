Heat advisory in effect for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Weather officials have issued a heat advisory for parts of West Virginia as indexes rise above 100 degrees.



The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the advisory until 7 p.m. Friday for 10 counties in the western and southern parts of the state.



The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. The weather service says the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can make heat exhaustion or heat stroke possible.



Residents are being advised to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, stay in an air-conditioned room and drink plenty of water.



Counties in the advisory are Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne.

