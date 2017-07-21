Justice shares coverage concerns in health overhaul

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he's worried about future health coverage for 175,000 West Virginians in the expanded Medicaid program, but he believes Republicans and Democrats will "get it right" when they work together to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.



Justice says he doesn't believe either Republicans - who have proposed overhauls that would phase out funding for the expansion - or Democrats want to see people get hurt.



He also says any overhaul has to fix current problems with "Obamacare."



Justice last month wrote to both the state's U.S. senators urging them "to do what's right" for West Virginians "who stand to lose essential health services."



Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin have opposed overhaul proposals so far but say fixes are needed.