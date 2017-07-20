Reports of loud explosion in Raleigh County: Crews searching for cause

WVNS 59News received multiple reports on Thursday, July 20 of an explosion that was felt and heard across Raleigh county. There are reports that it was felt from Bradley all the way to Ghent. Dispatchers said they have units out looking for a cause, but it was undetermined as of 11:35 p.m.

