85-year-old man arrested after shooting wife

A domestic dispute in Greenbrier County ended in a violent shooting on Thursday, July 20. Authorities were called to a home in Neola around 11 a.m. on Thursday, where a man allegedly shot his wife. Investigators identified the man as Marvel Lamp, 85, and the woman as Janice Lamp, 71.

Lowell O'Dell said he witnessed the shooting. "I was working in my garden, and I heard what I thought was a gunshot. Then, about 10 seconds later, I heard another one, and I knew it was a gunshot. I heard a woman holler 'help', and I ran across the road, and she was lying on the ground," O'Dell said.

Neighbors said they are saddened to see this happen to someone they are close to. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan is leading the investigation.

"As a result of the domestic, the wife sustained gunshot injuries and was flown by air to the Charleston Area Medical Center," Sheriff Sloan said.

Deputies at the Greenbrier Sheriff's Department said they are unsure of the extent of the victim's injuries at this time. Marvel is charged with malicious wounding and is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.