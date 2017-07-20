Valley High Community Fired Up Over School Consolidation Plan

People living in Fayette County are fired up over the school board's consolidation plan. The board is moving forward with phase one of the plan and that's not sitting well with people who have ties to Valley High School.

Thursday night the board called for a special meeting to go over the school closing procedures. The meeting was attended mostly by the Valley High Community. Many of them came with hopes that the board would reconsider and keep Valley High open just like it did for Meadow Bridge High School.

"Its sickening to see what this board is doing to our kids in the valley" Lou Jones said. Jones retired from Fayette County Schools after working more than 30 years. She said with 53 out of 65 seniors set to graduate, the schools success rate speaks for itself.

"Why would you close a school that has 11 promise scholarships, three Martin Luther King Jr. scholarships, two of them are going to the Army."

Valley High is located in Montgomery, a town that has already lost WVU Tech and many people living in the area said their town can't an't afford another hit.

"Losing a high school is going to be devastating because you're not going to be able to bring new businesses in to a community that doesn't even have a high school" Libby Akers said.

Students are also concerned.The school is set to close in June of 2019 which would force students like Gracie Gibson to attend another school for their senior year



"It hurts me knowing that they are not just trying to help me it's just to help them," Gibson said. "Knowing that or growinn up with all the kids in my class and classes around me I've grown up with them since preschool so I'll have to find all new friends my very last year."



Despite their pleas, Superintendent, Terry George said phase one of consolidation plan will continue to move forward without any further changes.

He added that the bidding process for construction is set to open up in a few weeks.

