Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from K-9

A vehicle stolen from Oak Hill early Wednesday morning was recovered in the Beards Fork of Fayette County late Wednesday, and the suspect responsible was identified thanks to help from a K-9 named Pappy.

According to a release, a vehicle was stolen in Oak Hill during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Later that day around 10:00 p.m., deputies received a tip that the vehicle stolen from Oak Hill earlier that morning had been seen in the area of Beards Fork off of WV Route 61.

Deputies and police officers responded to the Beards Fork area to investigate.

After confirming that this was the vehicle stolen from Oak Hill earlier that morning, deputies called for the assistance of a bloodhound dog.

Deputies, along with K-9 partner, Pappy, responded to the scene.

Pappy was able to pick up a scent from the driver's seat of the vehicle and led deputies to a house located approximately one mile from where the stolen vehicle had been abandoned.

After speaking with neighbors in the area, deputies were able to confirm that the stolen vehicle had been seen at that residence earlier in the day and were able to positively identify a suspect in connection with this theft.

Deputies spoke with the suspect after locating him in the Oak Hill area and the individual confessed to stealing the vehicle earlier that morning. Charges are pending.