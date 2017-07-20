Beckley VA holds Mental Health Summit for veterans

The Beckley VA held a Mental Health Summit at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy in Beaver.

The Beckley VA held a Mental Health Summit at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy on Thursday, July 20th. The summit was free for all veterans and their families.

The VA held this summit to educate veterans about topics including suicide prevention, ending veteran homelessness, and reducing opioid use.

Directory of the Beckley VA, Stacy Vasquez, was proud of all the work the VA has done to combat some of these issues over the past few months.

"Over the past couple of months we have had some very amazing saves of veterans that have called in and that have been in crisis, that they have been able to get immediate response to so they did not die," said Vasquez.

The summit featured guest speakers, including the National Director of Suicide Prevention at the Veterans Affairs Department and medical professionals who work closely with veterans across the state.