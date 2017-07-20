It's all about community service at the 2017 Jamboree

Boy Scout troops from Ohio and Illinois came together at the Coal Heritage Riverwalk Park in Whitesville on Thursday, July 20th. They painted the inside of the park's future visitor center and stained the observation deck attached to the restored Caboose as part of a service project.

Jacob Gooch from Troop 2314 enjoyed giving back to the community of Whitesville.

"Scouting itself is built around service so today this is just a showcase and us doing our best to give back to the community," said Gooch.

Troop 2346 Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Edward Steenwolk, was happy to complete his 'good turn daily.'

"The scout slogan is do a good turn daily so you know each day, you just do a good thing. It can be big or small, holding the door open for someone or painting tiles. Its just something a scout should do everyday," Steenwolk explained.

The scout troops will continue their service project on Friday. This is part of a larger initiative by the 2017 National Jamboree to complete service projects in all 55 counties in West Virginia.