A Beckley Drug Dealer is Sentenced

A drug dealer faced the judge in Raleigh County Thursday morning (7/20) pleading for forgiveness after he sold drugs to a man who overdosed and died.

Damon Harris is no stranger to law enforcement as he winds up in court again, this time pleading for forgiveness. "I take full responsibility for my actions," said Harris.

Choking back tears on the stand, Harris apologized for the overdose and death of a Beckley man after Harris sold him fentanyl laced heroin. "I apologize to the victim's family and my family for my actions," said Harris.

On top of being charged with voluntary manslaughter, Harris also faced Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Delivery of a Scheduled II Narcotic Controlled Substance. All together, Harris could have been sentenced up to 80 years behind bars, but since he is 25 years old, he is eligible to serve time at the Anthony Correctional Center. There he could receive additional education and job training.

However, the center only allows inmates to serve a maximum of two years. Harris pleaded with Judge Kirkpatrick to give him an opportunity to serve at the Anthony Correctional Center instead of spending decades in prison. "They have a culinary and welding program that I am passionate about," said Harris.

Judge Kirkpatrick took Harris' request under consideration, especially in light of Harris' two young children. "It pains me to send anyone to the penitentiary, especially a father of two children, but I'm troubled by the outcome of these events," said Judge Kirkpatrick.

Judge Kirkpatrick felt the Anthony Center was not an appropriate facility considering the severity of Harris' crimes and his criminal history. "The court believes that prison time is the appropriate sentence," said Judge Kirkpatrick.

It was an emotional goodbye for Harris and his family as Harris was sentenced to a flat 15 years in prison, The judge hopes in that time he can get his life together. "When you are released I hope you'll have an opportunity to reflect on these matters and approve upon your life," said Judge Kirkpatrick.

Harris is eligible for parole in a little under four years.