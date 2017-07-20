Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

Lt. Jamie DeBari with the Horry County Police Narcotics Unit says it’s a gray, concrete-like substance and it’s on Horry County streets.

“This is just an upgrade from the heroin,” said Lt. DeBari.

DeBari says he and his officers have seen it a few times this month, and they believe the drug was brought here from Georgia.

“Most likely, if you do it one time, most likely you’re going to die,” said DeBari.

Patrick Apel with the DEA says they’ve already seen it kill 50 people in the last few months there.

“I pray that that’s not the case for Myrtle Beach or Horry County, but now that this gray death is in our area, I think that we’re likely to see a continued rise in the number of overdoses,” said Apel.

The drug is made up of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, and synthetic opioids – and you can die from just touching it.

A fifth grader from Miami named Alton Banks died from a similar mix of heroin and fentanyl last month, and investigators say they think he touched it on his walk home.

“This latest drug that’s hit the streets of Myrtle Beach is not for the faint of heart. You know, those loved ones that are dealing with addicts whose minds are not like ours that are always chasing the next high, they need to be aware that this stuff can not only kill their loved one who is an addict but can kill them if they were to even touch it,” said Apel.

Horry County Police and the DEA say if you see someone who appears to have overdosed call 911 immediately and if you see any kind of white substance or powder do not touch it. Call police.

They say this is a drug that has to be taken seriously by law enforcement, addicts, and the community before it’s too late.