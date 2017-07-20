West Virginia man receives 230 to 735 years for sex crimes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man convicted of more than 140 counts of sex crimes against children has been sentenced.

The Times West Virginian reports 42-year-old Iran Glover was sentenced Tuesday to 230 to 735 years in prison. On May 1, Glover was convicted of 143 sex crimes that include sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or caregiver.

The crimes involved five children, four under the age of 12 and one under the age of 18.

Judge Patrick Wilson says the court believes the five children in this case should be treated as individual victims.

Glover expressed that he hadn't received a fair trial and that his counsel had inadequately represented him. Glover's post-trial attorney Scott Slough says his client wants to appeal the conviction.

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

