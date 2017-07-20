2nd debate in Virginia governor's race set for September - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2nd debate in Virginia governor's race set for September

Posted: Updated:

TYSONS, Va. (AP) - A second debate in Virginia's closely watched governor's race has been scheduled for September.

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will participate in a debate Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Capital One headquarters in Tysons.

NBC journalist Chuck Todd, who hosts "Meet the Press," will serve as moderator.

The Northern Virginia Chamber and George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government are hosting the event.

The first debate of the general election season is taking place Saturday at The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.