2nd debate in Virginia governor's race set for September

TYSONS, Va. (AP) - A second debate in Virginia's closely watched governor's race has been scheduled for September.

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will participate in a debate Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Capital One headquarters in Tysons.

NBC journalist Chuck Todd, who hosts "Meet the Press," will serve as moderator.

The Northern Virginia Chamber and George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government are hosting the event.

The first debate of the general election season is taking place Saturday at The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

