Justice considers recalling Legislature this year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says he's considering recalling the West Virginia Legislature this year to again consider exempting veterans' pensions from state income taxes and adding a 5 percent surcharge to highway contracts to fund addiction treatment.

Justice tells The Associated Press, "I'm going to look really, really hard about calling them back in soon."

He says both are "no brainers," and that contractors were in agreement with the 5 percent fee on successful highway project bidders.

He says it would have provided almost $150 million for treatment facilities, social workers and law enforcement to address West Virginia's drug epidemic.

According to the governor, the veterans' tax exemption on their retirement would cost about $3 million.

Both were considered by the Legislature earlier this year but didn't pass.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.