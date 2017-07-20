Goodrich Bronze Statue At Summit Bechtel - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Goodrich Bronze Statue At Summit Bechtel

By Taylor Neuman, Reporter
A special statue was unveiled July 20th, at the Boy Scout Jamboree. 

The ceremony revealed the Goodrich Bronze Statue, it took place right on Goodrich Lake. Mike Goodrich has made many contributions to the Summit Bechtel Reserve. He donated money to have the lake made. Goodrich was there and spoke about what it means to receive this honor.

"Honored and proud and pleased to be apart of this it's a remarkable facility that brings kids from all over the united states for a great great experience so we're just pleased to be a part of it," said, Goodrich. 

Goodrich signed autographs and took pictures with scouts and fans after the ceremony. 

