Meth arrest made in Scarbro area

A traffic stop on Thursday, July 20, 2017 led to the arrest of a woman on charges of dealing drugs. Sgt. T.N. Mooney was on patrol in Scarbro at around 1:19 p.m. when he spotted Jessica Ruth Dilley, 32, driving a silver Dodge Dakota. Sgt. Mooney pulled her over because he knew Dilley did not have a valid drivers license.

During the traffic stop, Mooney's K-9 partner alerted the deputies there were drugs hidden in the truck. A search turned up more than two grams of methamphetamine that was ready to be sold. There was also several prescription pills hidden in the vehicle.

Dilley is charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is waiting to be arraigned in Fayette County magistrate court.