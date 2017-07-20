Boy Scouts Lend a Helping Hand in Beckley

The boy scouts are in West Virginia for a fun time as the jamboree is underway, but they are also here to help local communities.

As a part of their community service projects, the scouts are scattered between nine different counties in West Virginia doing different service projects.

Thursday afternoon (7/20) around 80 scouts were out working at the Raleigh County Landfill. They were painting rocks, cutting down wood pallets for fire woods and making metal flowers.

These boys said giving back is all part of being a scout. "A thing called the 'OA' where we focus on cheerful service and helping out your community and doing it all with a smile," said one Boy Scout, Mic Fromnelt. "If I'm privileged enough to have it, I should be privileged enough to let other people have it," said another Boy Scout, Thomas Nield.

The firewood the scouts cut down will be donated to the United Way for people who need it to stay warm during the winter time.