Arrest made in Bluefield, WV hit and run investigation

An accident in Bluefield, WV on Thursday, July 20, 2017 sends one person to the hospital and another to jail. It happened during the morning hours on Union Street.

Officers with the Bluefield Police Department said the Daniel Jason Chauncey, II hit a pedestrian with his vehicle then left the scene of the accident He was captured on Princeton Ave. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Chauncey was taken to Bluefield City Jail. He is waiting to be arraigned on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, malicious wounding and domestic battery.