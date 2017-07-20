Endless Activities For Boy Scouts

July 20th was kick off day for the Boy Scout Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve.



This was the day these boy scouts have been anxiously waiting for. There was activities going on every corner you turned. Everything from skate boarding to mountain biking was happening at the reserve. Scouts told us there's something for everyone at the National Jamboree.

Boy Scout, Bryant Merriman, told us, "If you're an expert, if you're a beginner, there's courses for everybody. So like you never mountain biked before, cool, we have a course for that. You've been mountain biking your whole life, cool we have a course for that. There's something for everybody no matter what you're doing."

The first day was just the beginning of the 10 days of fun they have ahead.

7/20/17