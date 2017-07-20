Service projects benefit 10 WV counties

The Boy Scouts arrived in West Virginia on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 for the National Jamboree, and one day later they are hard at work across the Mountain State. The Arrow to the Summit Community Service Initiative began on Thursday. It includes more than 220 projects across 10 West Virginia Counties. The days of service in 2017 are July 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26. Here is a snapshot of the projects on Day One:

Fayette County:

Downtown Fayetteville Beautification : Volunteers will be painting, and picking up debris as well as repairing trails. There will also be painting the fence and cleaning up the vegetation around the grave markers at the cemetery.

Greenbrier County:

State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds : Volunteers will support the beautification on a half-mile track and build flower beds.

Mercer County:

Town of Bramwell : Volunteers will update the historic wrought iron fencing throughout the town.

McDowell County:

Board of Education : Volunteers will clean up inside the board of education building and paint the facade on the porch.

Monroe County:

Beckett's Park : Volunteers will handle cleaning, property maintenance and repair work.

Raleigh County:

Piney Creek Watershed Trail : Volunteers will continue work on a four-mile section of the Piney Creek Trail which is accessed by the Airport Trail Loop.

Summers County:

Board of Education : Volunteers will paint the middle school gymnasium.

Wyoming County:

Twin Falls State Park : Volunteers will follow up on a project from the 2013 Jamboree. They will construct a new section of trail building on the accomplishments from 2013.

There will also be projects in Kanawha County and Nicholas County. The Scouts will be working at West Virginia State University and preforming flood damage relief efforts at Veterans Park.