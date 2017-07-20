COOL VIDEO: NASA Spots Extended Solar Flare

NASA released images of an extended solar flare on Thursday July 20, 2017.

The flare occurred last week along with the eruption of a magnetic storm. The flare lasted for about 2 hours. The images show particle coils spiraling along magnetic field lines. The discharge in the image is an explosion that sent light and high-speed particles into space.

According to NASA, the eruptions occur when the motion of the sun's interior contorts its own magnetic fields, causing an explosive realignment. The energy released by flares can cause disruptions in the portions of atmosphere in which radio waves travel. This can lead to degradation or temporary blackouts in navigation and communications signals.