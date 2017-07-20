Virginia Tech Alumni Association to Host Reunion Weekend in June 2018

The Virginia Tech Alumni Association is launching a new way of doing class reunions. Shifting from a model of multiple five year anniversary reunions during fall weekends, alumni will now celebrate together during one weekend in June.

The event is expected to be one of the largest on-campus gatherings of Hokie alums. The first-ever reunion weekend is June 7-10, 2018.

Four days of unique on-campus events are being planned. Virginia Tech Reunion 2018 is for alumni and their families who are celebrating 5th through 45th anniversaries ( in five year increments ) though any alum is welcome to attend.

"This weekend is a new tradition and one that will be a destination event for our alumni," said Matt Winston, senior associate vice president for alumni relations. "Virginia Tech Reunion 2018 is a chance for Hokies to spend more time on campus, connecting with other members of Hokie Nation and experiencing campus like never before. It's also a chance to reminisce and reconnect to campus."

The new reunion weekend will not affect homecoming or the 50th reunion, which will still occur on that fall weekend. Specialty reunions and college tailgates will take place as usual.

Virginia Tech Reunion 2018 will include tours of new campus facilities, programs by faculty and researchers, musical performances and time to network and mingle.

"We're changing our approach to reunions so we can offer our alumni more and at a more affordable price point," Winston said. "We will even offer a chance to stay on campus in residence halls. We expect this to be one of the biggest, most memorable weekends Hokies have ever seen."

Registration will open in the fall. The Virginia Tech Alumni Association is seeking alumni volunteers. Those interested can sign up online now. Reunion planning committees will meet during the next few months.