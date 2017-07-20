Free Course for Amateur Radio Operators Offered

If you or someone you know has always wanted to operate a Ham Radio, there is good news for you. A free cram course for Amateur Radio is being offered in Charleston.

The General Class License class is presented by the Charleston Area VE Group. This is the first time a general class course has been offered.

The class is set for Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority on 601 Brooks Street in Charleston.

The course is free to holders of the Technician Class License.

Registration begins at 7:45 in the morning and the cram session will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You're asked to bring a photocopy of your Technician License and ID with you. The class is limited to 30 participants so pre-registration is required.

All class license exams will be given at 1:45 p.m. If you want to test for a license upgrade, be sure to sign in at 1:30 p.m. The cost for all exams is $15.00 Bring a photo I.D. and a copy of your license.

If you have questions, you can reach out to Terry Sanner at (304) 744-8065 or email terr.sanner@frontier.com or David Poe at (304) 965-3838 or email W81W42@gmail.com.