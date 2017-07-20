Arizona Flash Flood Kills Nine People - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Arizona Flash Flood Kills Nine People

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Payson, AZ -

Arizona authorities identified nine people who were killed after a flash flood swept through parts of Arizona on July 15, 2017.

Heavy rain along swept through the area, and with summer fires earlier in the season, there was no vegetation to slow the torrent of mud, logs, and rocks down. The victims were a family that had come to the area to enjoy a local swimming spot. They include five children between the ages of two and 13-years-old. They include:

Jonathan Leon, 13; Mia Garnica, 5; Emily Garnica, 3; Danial Garnica, 7; Javier Raya-Garcia, 19; Selia Garcia Castaneda, 57; Erica Raya-Garcia, 2; Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24; and Maria Raya-Garcia, 27.

Local media reports four family members were rescued and hospitalized for hypothermia.

