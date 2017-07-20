Area of New River Gorge to close for upgrades by Scouts

The Grandview Sandbar and River Access Area of New River Gorge National River will close for a few days to prepare for upgrades.

The National Park Service says the area will be closed from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. July 28 while park staff and workers prepare the area for a service project with Boy Scouts during the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

The park service said in a news release that the troops will work with staff to convert and upgrade two picnic areas to accessible design standards. Two existing accessible campsites will be improved. Upgrades will include accessible picnic tables, low-set grills and improved tread surfaces.

Two alternate river access and camping locations in the general area will remain open. They are Glade Creek and Army Camp.