Sen. John McCain Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

UPDATE: Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sen. John McCain's office says the Arizona Republican continues to recover following recent surgery to remove a blot clot.

A brief statement released Wednesday by McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo describes the 80-year-old as being "in good spirts and recovering comfortably at home with this family."

Tarollo says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

McCain is a six-term senator.

His office announced Saturday that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in several days.

The said McCain's doctors had advised him to stay in Arizona this week to recover.

The doctors described the surgery as a "minimally invasive" procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot.

