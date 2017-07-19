Animal Cruelty investigation underway in Raleigh County

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Raleigh County after a dog is found dead from reported heat exhaustion. On Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh County deputies were called to a house in the Crab Orchard area. Neighbors were reporting to police that a pit bull mix was tied up and appeared to be dead outside a home.

Investigators said when they arrived, Animal Control officers were on scene and confirmed the dog was dead. The preliminary cause of death is believed to be lack of water and heat exhaustion. No details have been released on whether or not charges will be filed. The case remains under investigation.