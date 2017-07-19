Commission Learns of WV Capitol Dome Issues

CHARLESTON, WV - The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome.

The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda. WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue.

The team found there were water leaks inside, possibly due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction.

WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture intrusion problem.

The project was voted on and approved by the Commission Wednesday.

Bid for the work, to actually fix the issues, will be accepted starting next month. However, the team also identified another problem with the interior rotunda, while investigating the water leaks.

It's believed the water intrusion along with other structural issues have made the inner rotunda unstable.

The Commission hopes to rectify the situation as quickly as possible so the situation doesn't get worse.

For now, WDP & Associates have put safety measures in place, so there is no immediate danger to the public.