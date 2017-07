Officers with the Bluefield, VA Police Department are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a theft at the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart. Police said on Wednesday the suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a dark Ford Escape with damage to the passenger side. No details have been released on what was reportedly stolen.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or the vehicle can contact Officer Mooney with the Bluefield, VA Police Department at 276-326-2621.