Wyoming County Board of Education to sell off several properties

Wyoming County Board of Education is holding an auction for 5 properties across the county

The Wyoming County Board of Education is holding an auction to sell off five properties. The properties include former Baileysville High School, former Huff Consolidated School, Former Huff Dental/Medical Clinic, former Bud Community Center, former Basin Community Center.

According to Wyoming County Superintendent, Deirdre Cline, this sale will take the old buildings off of the school board's hands and allow for new organizations to take over.

"Any citizenry or anyone from anywhere who would have a need or want to buy these properties would have the opportunity to do so," said Cline.

The board of education did postpone the vote to place some of these properties up for bid in order for non-profit organizations to have the opportunity to take over. Since no one applied for non-profit status, the board continued its plans for the auction.

The auction will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 4th, at the former Baileysville High School. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and inspections will be available on the day of the auction.