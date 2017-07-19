Mercer County Launches Recycling Program

A new recycling program is up and running in Mercer County.

County commissioners kicked off the new initiative at Glenwood park near Princeton.

The new initiative is all aimed at keeping the community clean.

Starting Wednesday residents will start seeing recycling bins at different sites throughout the county including parks, the 4-h camp and picnic shelters.



"There's so much amount of litter out there in the roadways right now every little bit that we can do to curb that and keep off the streets into the recycle and keep it out of landfills is a great asset to everybody," Joe Backus said. Backus is the new recycling coordinator for the county.



The program was made possible by securing two grants from the Dr Pepper Snapple Group and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.The grants were used to purchase multiple recycling bins, two trailers and a truck.

In all, the county received about $97,588 to fund the new program.