Pineville names new mayor

The former Mayor of Pineville, Tim Ellison, stepped down on Monday, July 17th. He resigned after accepting a promotion with Appalachian Power which he believed would not allow him to devote enough time to his elected position.

The town council appointed Linda Phillips to take his place. Phillips has served on the town council for several years and said she is ready to take on this new challenge.

"I think its going to be fun and working with their Autumn fest and their Christmas festivals. I think its going to be a lot of fun and trying to get holes patched and things like that to make this town a better place," Phillips said.

Linda Phillips will hold the position for the rest of the term. The position will be up for election next year.