Boy Scouts Lend a Helping Hand

The boy scouts have a busy week of community service ahead.



The Mount Hope Heritage Center has been selected to be one of the community service project destinations for the Boy Scouts of America. 40 boy scouts a day for 5 days will be helping to restore and clean up the facility that once was the Mount Hope high school. Scouts will spend each day landscaping, painting and giving back to the community.

"It's just part of being a boy scout is to do charitable works and to do stuff for the public and we're just so blessed to have them right here on our back door they're just next to our city, our city is right on top of it, the new visitor center is in mount hope," said, Thomas Brown.



The mount hope heritage center is being used for community events..