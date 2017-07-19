The City of Oak Hill Is Pushing Clean Water

The City of Oak Hill had a public outreach meeting July 19th, to talk about efforts in reducing pollution.



This was focused on individuals and business owners. All polluted water runs into the storm water system that residents of Oak Hill use everyday.

Bill Hannabass, told us, "If we as a society keep putting pollutants in it then we are going to live in unsanitary conditions, water is one of your most precious assets you have."



If you know anyone dumping or polluting waste you can contact The City of Oak Hill and they will address the issue.

