Hundreds of Buses Full Of Boy Scouts Hit Summit Bechtel

More than 600 buses full of boy scouts were en route to the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Bus after bus after bus... all rolling into Fayette County... Packed full of Boy Scouts waiting to learn and lend a helping hand. They came from all over the country from places like Maryland, Illinois, and even California to check in at Summit Bechtel Reserve visitor's center. Even though 600 buses sounds like a lot, police told us traffic was running smoothly.

Corporal Joe Howell, told us, "It's very easy we're blocking off certain intersections, keep them from coming, they're going up to P Ridge Rd. Exit and making circle across the bridge coming back so nobody cutting in front of anybody traffic isn't getting cut off, traffic is running very thoroughly."

However some locals are not happy with the increased traffic.

Rick White "no red lights, no warning lights, they had troopers out there controlling traffic but it's a loaded gun out here on 19."

While it may seem overwhelming, authorities have prepared for this week, and assure everyone traffic will continue to move even as the boy scouts depart.

For Corporal Joe Howell the hassle is worth the reward.

"I think it's very great for the state, I think it's really great that they're coming in and every body's really excited for the jamboree, we're excited for the jamboree."

7/19/17

