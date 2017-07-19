Pineville's most iconic restaurant brought back to life

Pineville's legendary Pinnacle Drive-In opened for business on Monday, July 17th. It closed following the death of its beloved owner, Carolyn Clay.

Clay was the face of Pinnacle for over 50 years and she was loved by everyone who knew her. Lifelong customer, Michael Knotts, said the re-opening of the Pinnacle Drive-In feels like having a friend back.

"It just felt like part of Pineville passed away with her. But with it opening back up, its like Carolyn is back with us," said Knotts.

The new owner, Herbie Graham, decided to take over the Drive-In so he could honor Clay.

"We love Carolyn Clay and we wanted to keep her memory alive," stated Graham.

The Pinnacle Drive-In is known for its chili hot dogs and deep-fried subs.