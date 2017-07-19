Woman previously charged with manslaughter arrested for public intoxication

VANCEBURG, KY - A 19-year-old woman previously charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence was arrested Tuesday for public intoxication.

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly Dummit, of Portsmouth, OH, was arrested after an officer with the Vanceburg Police Department found her sitting behind the driver's wheel with an alcoholic drink at a gas station.

Police say she had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and failed a field sobriety test.

Dummit was previously arrested and charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and tampering with a witness in the death of Mattellen D. Conley in 2015.

Those events took place in Greenup County, KY.

Her trial is set for January 2017.

Both cases remain under investigation.