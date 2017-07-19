Marshall President Jerome Gilbert gets contract extension

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has received a four-year contract extension.

The university's Board of Governors unanimously approved the extension Wednesday.

Gilbert took office in January 2016. His original contract was scheduled to expire in early 2018. His new contract will end in July 2022.

The financial terms of Gilbert's contract will remain the same. He earns an annual salary of $430,000.

Board chairman Wyatt Scaggs says the board is "extraordinarily pleased" with Gilbert's vision for the university.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.