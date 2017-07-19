Governor: forestry and agriculture contribute $91 billion - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Governor: forestry and agriculture contribute $91 billion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Terry McAuliffe is touting a new study that says Virginia's forestry and agriculture industries have grown by 30 percent since 2013.

McAuliffe on Tuesday touted the newly released study, which said the two industries contribute $91 billion each year to the state.

Jobs in agriculture and forestry have increased by 7 percent.

The study was commissioned by the state and led by a regional economist with the University of Virginia.

