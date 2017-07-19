Expo at The Depot, Ronceverte Benefit Festival

The city of Ronceverte is getting ready for some fun in the sun with Expo at the Depot!

This weekend, there will be a charity benefit festival to raise money for local food banks. There will be food vendors, activities for the kids and plenty of music. Musical guests will Include Krista Hughes from "The Voice" and The Half Bad Bluegrass Band.

"People tend to forget that people are generous at holidays but we all eat all year long so there's always a need for the food banks," said Tammy Rhodes, Program Manager Ronceverte Development.

The event is free, but donations of non perishable food would be greatly appreciated. There will be a table set up for food drop-offs. The festival will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Edgar Avenue.

he whole street will be closed off, so everyone is welcome to bring their chairs and enjoy the event. This is also a great chance for people to explore what Ronceverte has to offer. A spa will be opening in the area on Saturday as well.

