Boy Scouts Set to Volunteer at Just For Kids Advocacy Center in Fayette County

Forty Boy Scouts will be volunteering at the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center's office in Oak Hill from Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

They will be landscaping the house that Just For Kids purchased last year as a child friendly space to work with children who are victims of criminal child abuse. In addition, they will be cleaning up an old fence, painting an outbuilding, creating a better drainage system for the driveway and generally sprucing the house up. Creating a safe, friendly and welcoming facility for children to be able to tell their stories is so important in reducing the trauma for the children Just For Kids serves. The organization relies on volunteers.

Just For Kids bought the foreclosed property in Oak Hill a year ago and spent seven months renovating the fire damaged abandoned house on Jones Avenue. Just For Kids has had support from the City of Oak Hill, the County Commission, the County Prosecutor's office, the Sheriff's Department, Oak Hill City Police and so many people and businesses.

Just For Kids Advocacy Center serves all the families of Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming Counties. Our mission is to create a safe community for children and families by preventing and responding to child abuse through teamwork, collaboration, and services. The staff works as a team with local investigators, prosecutors, victim advocates, medical professionals, and mental health professionals to create a more coordinated response to criminal child abuse. in addition to interviewing children who have been alleged victims of child abuse, Just For Kids offers advocacy to the children and families, counseling to children who disclose abuse and prevention and awareness training to the communities Just For Kids serves. Just For Kids is one of 20 Child Advocacy Center's in West Virginia. For more information contact Just For Kids (304) 255-4834 or visit the Facebook at Just For Kids, Inc. or online at www.jfkwv.com.